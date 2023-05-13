Should I plank on elbows or hands? : Elbows versus Hands: The Great Planking Debate

Planking is a popular exercise that involves holding a plank position for a certain amount of time. It is a great way to strengthen the core and improve overall body strength. However, there is a debate among fitness enthusiasts about whether it is better to plank on the elbows or hands. In this article, we will take a closer look at the advantages and disadvantages of each variation.

Elbow Plank

The elbow plank is the most common variation of the exercise. It involves resting on the forearms with the elbows directly underneath the shoulders. The body is held in a straight line, with the core engaged and the knees off the ground. The hands are clasped together, and the gaze is directed towards the floor.

Advantages of the Elbow Plank

One of the main advantages of the elbow plank is that it is easier on the wrists. This is because the weight of the body is distributed evenly across the forearm, reducing the strain on the wrists. This is especially important for people with weak wrists or those who are recovering from an injury.

Another advantage of the elbow plank is that it engages the muscles of the upper back and shoulders more effectively. This is because the position of the arms and shoulders in the elbow plank creates a greater demand on these muscles.

Finally, the elbow plank is generally considered to be more stable than the hand plank. This is because the forearms provide a broader base of support than the hands, making it easier to maintain proper form and balance.

Disadvantages of the Elbow Plank

One of the main disadvantages of the elbow plank is that it can be more challenging for beginners. This is because it requires more core strength to maintain proper form and balance. Additionally, some people may find it uncomfortable to rest their weight on their forearms for an extended period of time.

Another disadvantage of the elbow plank is that it can put more strain on the neck. This is because the head is held in a neutral position, which can cause tension in the neck muscles.

Hand Plank

The hand plank, on the other hand, is a variation that involves resting on the hands with the arms fully extended. The palms are placed flat on the ground, directly underneath the shoulders. The body is held in a straight line, with the core engaged and the feet hip-width apart. The gaze is directed towards the floor.

Advantages of the Hand Plank

One of the main advantages of the hand plank is that it engages the muscles of the chest and triceps more effectively. This is because the position of the arms and shoulders in the hand plank creates a greater demand on these muscles.

Another advantage of the hand plank is that it can be easier for beginners to perform. This is because it requires less core strength to maintain proper form and balance. Additionally, some people may find it more comfortable to rest their weight on their hands rather than their forearms.

Finally, the hand plank is generally considered to be more challenging than the elbow plank. This is because it requires more strength and stability to maintain proper form and balance.

Disadvantages of the Hand Plank

One of the main disadvantages of the hand plank is that it can be more challenging on the wrists. This is because the weight of the body is distributed more heavily on the hands, which can cause strain and discomfort for some people.

Another disadvantage of the hand plank is that it can be less stable than the elbow plank. This is because the hands provide a smaller base of support than the forearms, making it easier to lose balance and form.

Finally, the hand plank can put more strain on the lower back. This is because the position of the arms and shoulders in the hand plank can cause the hips to drop, which can lead to lower back pain and discomfort.

Conclusion

In conclusion, both the elbow plank and hand plank have their own advantages and disadvantages. Ultimately, the best variation of the exercise depends on individual preferences and fitness goals. If you are recovering from an injury or have weak wrists, the elbow plank may be a better option. If you want to engage the muscles of the chest and triceps more effectively, the hand plank may be a better choice. Regardless of which variation you choose, it is important to maintain proper form and balance to avoid injury and maximize the benefits of the exercise.

