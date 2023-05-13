Should I stay in NY or Canada for Niagara Falls? : Niagara Falls: Is it Better to Stay in New York or Canada?

Niagara Falls: Which Side to Choose for Your Vacation?

Niagara Falls is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular natural wonders in the world. The majestic falls, located on the border between the United States and Canada, draw millions of visitors each year. While both sides of the border offer amazing views and plenty of attractions, the question remains: is it better to stay in New York or Canada? In this article, we’ll explore the pros and cons of each side and help you decide which one is right for you.

The American Side

The American side of Niagara Falls is located in New York State and offers a wide range of attractions for visitors. One of the main advantages of staying on this side of the border is that it is less crowded than the Canadian side, which can be a big plus if you’re looking for a more relaxed vacation experience. Additionally, the American side offers some of the best views of the falls themselves, as well as a number of great hiking trails that allow you to get up close and personal with the falls.

Attractions on the American Side

Maid of the Mist boat tour: This iconic tour takes you right up to the base of the falls, where you can feel the mist and hear the roar of the water.

Cave of the Winds tour: This tour allows you to walk on a series of wooden walkways right next to the falls.

Restaurants, casinos, and other entertainment options: The American side also offers a wide range of options for dining, gaming, and entertainment.

Disadvantages of Staying on the American Side

Fewer hotels and accommodations: Although there are a number of options in the nearby town of Niagara Falls, NY, the selection is not as extensive as on the Canadian side.

Less scenic: Some travelers may find that the American side is a bit more industrial and less scenic than the Canadian side.

The Canadian Side

The Canadian side of Niagara Falls is located in the province of Ontario and is known for offering some of the most stunning views of the falls. One of the main advantages of staying on this side of the border is that there are a wider range of hotels and accommodations available, including many high-end luxury options. Additionally, the Canadian side offers a more vibrant nightlife scene, with a wide range of bars, restaurants, and clubs to choose from.

Attractions on the Canadian Side

Hornblower Niagara Cruises boat tour: This tour offers a slightly different perspective of the falls compared to the Maid of the Mist tour on the American side.

Journey Behind the Falls tour: This tour takes you down into tunnels behind the falls themselves.

Skylon Tower: This tower provides panoramic views of the falls and the surrounding area.

Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort: This resort offers gaming, dining, and entertainment options.

Disadvantages of Staying on the Canadian Side

More crowded: The Canadian side can be much more crowded than the American side, particularly during peak tourist season.

More expensive: Some travelers may find that the Canadian side is a bit more expensive than the American side, particularly when it comes to accommodations and dining options.

Which Side is Better?

Ultimately, the decision of whether to stay on the American or Canadian side of Niagara Falls depends on your personal preferences and travel style. If you’re looking for a more relaxed vacation experience with fewer crowds, the American side may be the better choice for you. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a more vibrant nightlife scene and a wider range of dining and entertainment options, the Canadian side may be a better fit.

Conclusion

No matter which side you choose, Niagara Falls is sure to leave you in awe with its stunning waterfalls, breathtaking views, and wide range of attractions. It’s a destination that should be on everyone’s travel bucket list. So why not start planning your trip today?

