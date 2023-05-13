Should I visit Empire State Building or Top of the Rock? : Empire State Building vs. Top of the Rock: Which Observation Deck is Worth the Visit?

Empire State Building vs. Top of the Rock: Which Observation Deck to Visit in New York City?

New York City is famous for its stunning skyline, and there are two observation decks that provide breathtaking views of the city – the Empire State Building and Top of the Rock. But which one is worth the visit? In this article, we’ll compare the two observation decks and help you decide which one to add to your itinerary.

Height and Location

The Empire State Building stands tall at 1,454 feet with 102 floors and is located in Midtown Manhattan, at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and West 34th Street. This building was completed in 1931 and held the title of the tallest building in the world until 1971.

Top of the Rock is situated at a height of 850 feet and is located at the top of the Rockefeller Center, which is a complex of 19 commercial buildings in Midtown Manhattan. The observation deck is on the 70th floor of the Rockefeller Center’s GE Building.

View

Both observation decks offer incredible views of the city skyline, but from different perspectives. The Empire State Building’s 86th floor observation deck provides a panoramic view of the city, including the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, and the Brooklyn Bridge. On a clear day, visitors can see up to five states from the top.

Top of the Rock offers a different perspective of the city from the 70th floor. Visitors can see the Empire State Building, Central Park, and the Hudson River. The view from the observation deck is said to be more panoramic and less obstructed than that of the Empire State Building.

Crowds

Both observation decks are popular tourist attractions and can get crowded, especially during peak season. However, the Empire State Building tends to have longer lines and wait times due to its popularity. Visitors often have to wait in line for hours to get to the top, and the observation deck can get overcrowded, making it difficult to take pictures or enjoy the view.

Top of the Rock has a timed-entry system that allows visitors to purchase tickets in advance and avoid long lines. The observation deck is less crowded, making it easier to take pictures and enjoy the view.

Cost

The cost of visiting the Empire State Building varies depending on the time of day and the type of ticket purchased. General admission tickets to the 86th floor observation deck start at $38 per adult, while express passes can cost up to $75 per adult.

Top of the Rock offers similar pricing options, with general admission tickets starting at $36 per adult and express passes costing up to $60 per adult.

Overall Experience

The experience of visiting the Empire State Building is iconic, with its Art Deco architecture and historic significance making it a must-visit attraction in New York City. However, the crowds and limited view can detract from the experience.

Top of the Rock offers a more modern and comfortable experience. The observation deck is spacious and less crowded, making it easier to take in the view and take pictures. The timed-entry system also makes the experience more seamless and enjoyable.

Conclusion

In conclusion, both the Empire State Building and Top of the Rock offer stunning views of New York City. The Empire State Building is taller and more iconic, while Top of the Rock offers a more modern and comfortable experience. Ultimately, the choice between the two comes down to personal preference and priorities. If you’re looking for an iconic New York City experience and don’t mind the crowds, the Empire State Building is a must-visit attraction. However, if you’re looking for a more comfortable and panoramic view of the city, Top of the Rock is the way to go.

