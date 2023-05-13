Should I walk across the Brooklyn or Manhattan Bridge? : Brooklyn Bridge vs. Manhattan Bridge: Which is the Best to Walk Across?

Exploring New York City’s Iconic Bridges: A Comparison of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan Bridge

New York City is famed for its many iconic landmarks, and two of the most famous bridges in the city are the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan Bridge. Though these bridges share some similarities, they are also different in many ways. One of the most popular activities for tourists and locals alike is walking across these bridges, but which one is the best to walk across? In this article, we will take a closer look at both the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan Bridge to help you decide which one is worth walking across.

The Brooklyn Bridge

The Brooklyn Bridge is one of the most recognizable landmarks in New York City, and it is known for its stunning architecture and breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline. Completed in 1883, it was the first bridge to connect Manhattan and Brooklyn. Stretching for 1,595 feet, it is made of steel cables and stone towers. The bridge is also home to a pedestrian walkway located above the traffic lanes, which makes it a popular destination for walkers, joggers, and cyclists.

Stunning Views of the Manhattan Skyline

One of the biggest advantages of walking across the Brooklyn Bridge is the stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. As you walk across the bridge, you can see the Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building, and other iconic buildings. Additionally, the bridge offers a unique perspective of the East River, which is something that you can’t experience from anywhere else in the city.

Historical Significance

Another advantage of walking across the Brooklyn Bridge is the historical significance of the bridge. The bridge is a symbol of New York City’s engineering prowess and has been designated as a National Historic Landmark. As you walk across the bridge, you can see the plaques that commemorate the bridge’s history and the people responsible for its construction.

Crowds and Noise

However, there are also some downsides to walking across the Brooklyn Bridge. One of the biggest issues is the crowds. The bridge is a popular destination for tourists, and it can get quite crowded, especially during peak tourist season. This can make it difficult to enjoy the walk and take in the views. Another issue with the Brooklyn Bridge is the noise. The bridge is located above a busy highway, and the noise from the traffic can be overwhelming at times. This can make it difficult to enjoy the serenity of the walk and take in the views.

The Manhattan Bridge

The Manhattan Bridge is another iconic landmark in New York City, located just a few blocks away from the Brooklyn Bridge. Completed in 1912, it is slightly longer than the Brooklyn Bridge, stretching for 6,855 feet. Made of steel cables, it has a distinctive truss design. Like the Brooklyn Bridge, the Manhattan Bridge also has a pedestrian walkway located above the traffic lanes.

Views of the Brooklyn and Manhattan Skylines

One of the biggest advantages of walking across the Manhattan Bridge is the views of the Brooklyn and Manhattan skylines. As you walk across the bridge, you can see the Brooklyn Bridge, the New York City skyline, and the East River. Additionally, the Manhattan Bridge is less crowded than the Brooklyn Bridge, which means that you can enjoy the walk without being surrounded by large crowds of tourists.

Unique Design and Less Noise

Another advantage of walking across the Manhattan Bridge is the design of the bridge. Unlike the Brooklyn Bridge, the Manhattan Bridge has a more industrial and gritty feel, giving it a unique character. Additionally, the Manhattan Bridge is less noisy than the Brooklyn Bridge, which means that you can enjoy the walk without being overwhelmed by the sound of traffic.

Lack of Historical Significance and East River Views

However, there are also some downsides to walking across the Manhattan Bridge. One of the biggest issues is the lack of historical significance. While the Manhattan Bridge is an iconic landmark, it doesn’t have the same historical significance as the Brooklyn Bridge. Additionally, the pedestrian walkway on the Manhattan Bridge is located on the south side of the bridge, which means that you don’t get the same views of the East River as you do on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Conclusion

In conclusion, both the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan Bridge are iconic landmarks in New York City, offering unique experiences for walkers. While the Brooklyn Bridge is more crowded and noisy, it offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and has more historical significance. On the other hand, the Manhattan Bridge is less crowded and noisy and offers unique views of both the Brooklyn and Manhattan skylines.

Ultimately, the best bridge to walk across depends on your personal preferences. If you want to experience the historical significance of the Brooklyn Bridge and don’t mind the crowds, then it is the best option for you. However, if you want to enjoy a less crowded and noisy walk with unique views of both the Brooklyn and Manhattan skylines, then the Manhattan Bridge is the way to go. Regardless of your choice, both bridges offer a memorable experience that you won’t soon forget.

