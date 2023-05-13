Should I walk the Brooklyn or Manhattan Bridge? : The Ultimate Showdown: Walking the Brooklyn vs. Manhattan Bridge

New York City’s iconic bridges are famous worldwide, but two of the most well-known are the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan Bridge. Tourists and locals alike flock to these bridges for their awe-inspiring views of the city. But, when it comes to walking across them, which bridge is the ultimate showdown? In this article, we will compare and contrast the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan Bridge to help you decide which one to tackle on your next visit to the Big Apple.

History

The Brooklyn Bridge, completed in 1883, is one of the oldest suspension bridges in the United States. It spans the East River and connects the boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn. Designed by John A. Roebling, the Brooklyn Bridge was the longest suspension bridge in the world when it was built. It has become a cultural icon and is known for its Gothic architecture and beautiful stone towers.

The Manhattan Bridge, completed in 1909, also spans the East River and connects Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Chinatown and the Lower East Side. The bridge was designed by Leon Moisseiff and is recognized for its distinctive steel towers and suspension cables.

Winner: The Brooklyn Bridge takes the prize for history, as it is one of the oldest and most recognizable bridges in the world.

Views

The Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan Bridge both offer breathtaking views of the city skyline and the East River. However, the views from each bridge are slightly different.

The Brooklyn Bridge offers panoramic views of lower Manhattan, including the Financial District, One World Trade Center, and the Statue of Liberty. On the Brooklyn side, you can see the Brooklyn Bridge Park and the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. The bridge also offers a unique perspective of the Manhattan Bridge, which can be seen in the distance.

The Manhattan Bridge, on the other hand, offers views of the Lower East Side and Chinatown, as well as the Brooklyn Bridge and the East River. The bridge also provides a unique view of the Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan.

Winner: It’s a tie! Both bridges offer stunning views of the city, but the views are slightly different depending on which bridge you choose.

Accessibility

Both the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan Bridge are accessible to pedestrians and cyclists. However, there are some differences in accessibility.

The Brooklyn Bridge has a dedicated pedestrian walkway that is separated from the bike lane. The walkway is about 1.3 miles long and is accessible from both the Manhattan and Brooklyn sides of the bridge. The walkway is also wheelchair accessible and has benches for resting.

The Manhattan Bridge also has a dedicated pedestrian walkway, but it is shared with cyclists. The walkway is about 1.5 miles long and is accessible from both the Manhattan and Brooklyn sides of the bridge. The walkway is also wheelchair accessible but does not have benches for resting.

Winner: The Brooklyn Bridge wins for accessibility, as it has a dedicated pedestrian walkway that is separated from the bike lane.

Crowds

Both the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan Bridge can get crowded, especially during peak times. However, the crowds on each bridge are slightly different.

The Brooklyn Bridge is a popular destination for tourists, and it can get crowded during the day. However, the crowds tend to thin out in the evening, making it a good time to walk across the bridge. During the summer months, the bridge can also get crowded with cyclists.

The Manhattan Bridge is less crowded than the Brooklyn Bridge, but it is still a popular destination for pedestrians and cyclists. The crowds tend to be more local, and the bridge is less of a tourist destination than the Brooklyn Bridge.

Winner: The Manhattan Bridge wins for crowds, as it tends to be less crowded than the Brooklyn Bridge.

Conclusion

In conclusion, both the Brooklyn Bridge and the Manhattan Bridge offer stunning views of the city and are popular destinations for pedestrians and cyclists. However, the Brooklyn Bridge takes the prize for history and accessibility, while the Manhattan Bridge wins for crowds. Ultimately, the choice between the two bridges comes down to personal preference. So, the ultimate showdown of walking the Brooklyn vs. Manhattan Bridge is up to you!

Brooklyn Bridge vs Manhattan Bridge for walking Best bridge for a walking tour in New York Differences between walking Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridge Brooklyn Bridge walking tour vs Manhattan Bridge walking tour SEO tips for optimizing content about walking Brooklyn or Manhattan Bridge