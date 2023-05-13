Should you carry cash in Paris? : The Pros and Cons of Carrying Cash in Paris

Paris: The Pros and Cons of Carrying Cash

Paris, the city of love, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. Known for its beautiful architecture, delicious cuisine, and scenic beauty, Paris is a city that attracts millions of tourists every year. While traveling to Paris, one of the most important things to consider is how to carry money. Cash is one of the most common forms of payment in Paris, but there are both pros and cons to carrying cash, and travelers should weigh these carefully before deciding how to carry their funds.

Pros of Carrying Cash in Paris

Widespread Acceptance

One of the most significant advantages of carrying cash in Paris is that it is widely accepted. While credit cards are accepted in most places, cash is still the preferred mode of payment in some shops, restaurants, and cafes. Carrying cash ensures that you can pay for everything you need, regardless of whether the establishment accepts credit cards or not.

Easy to Budget

Cash is a great way to budget your expenses while traveling. With cash in hand, you can easily keep track of your spending and avoid overspending. You can set aside a certain amount of cash for each day of your trip and stick to that budget to ensure that you don’t run out of money before your trip is over.

Avoid Credit Card Fees

Credit card fees can add up quickly, especially if you’re using your card for multiple transactions while traveling. Carrying cash can help you avoid these fees and save money in the long run. Additionally, some card issuers may charge foreign transaction fees for using your card abroad.

Protection Against Identity Theft

Carrying cash can also protect you against identity theft. While credit card fraud can happen anywhere, it is more prevalent in tourist hotspots like Paris. Carrying cash ensures that your personal information and financial details are not at risk of being compromised.

Cons of Carrying Cash in Paris

Risk of Theft

One of the most significant disadvantages of carrying cash in Paris is the risk of theft. Pickpocketing is a common occurrence in the city, especially in crowded areas like tourist attractions and public transportation. Carrying large amounts of cash makes you a lucrative target for thieves, and if your cash is stolen, you may not be able to recover it.

Limited Protection

Unlike credit cards, cash offers limited protection against fraud and theft. If your cash is stolen or lost, there is no way to recover it. Additionally, if you lose your wallet or purse containing all your cash, you may find yourself in a difficult situation without any means to pay for your expenses.

Difficulty in Exchange Rates

Another disadvantage of carrying cash is the difficulty in getting a good exchange rate. If you’re carrying a foreign currency, you may need to exchange it for euros before you can make any purchases. However, exchange rates can vary widely, and you may end up losing money in the process.

Inconvenience

Carrying cash can also be inconvenient, especially if you’re carrying large amounts. It can be heavy and uncomfortable to carry around, and you may need to constantly count and recount your cash to ensure that you have enough for your expenses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, carrying cash in Paris has both pros and cons. While it is widely accepted and easy to budget, it also comes with the risk of theft and limited protection against fraud and theft. The decision to carry cash or not ultimately depends on your personal preference and travel habits. If you decide to carry cash, it’s essential to take precautions to ensure that your money is safe and secure. This includes keeping your cash in a secure location, avoiding crowded areas, and being vigilant about pickpockets. Ultimately, whether you choose to carry cash or not, Paris is a beautiful city that is sure to leave you with unforgettable memories.

