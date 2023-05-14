Should you carry wallet in NYC? : Is it Safe to Carry a Wallet in NYC? A Guide to Keeping Your Money Secure

How to Keep Your Money Safe While in New York City

New York City, also known as the Big Apple, is a bustling metropolis that attracts millions of visitors each year. With its iconic landmarks, renowned museums, delicious food, and endless entertainment options, it’s no wonder why so many people flock to this exciting city. However, with its high population density and busy streets, New York City can also be a hotbed for pickpockets and thieves. As such, it’s essential to take precautions to keep your money and wallet secure. In this article, we’ll provide you with a guide to keeping your money safe while in NYC.

Choose the Right Wallet

The first step to keeping your money secure is to choose the right wallet. When selecting a wallet, opt for one that is small and lightweight. A bulky wallet can be difficult to carry, and it can also be more noticeable to thieves. Additionally, choose a wallet that has a secure closure, such as a zipper or snap, to prevent your money from falling out accidentally or being swiped by a pickpocket.

Be Mindful of Your Surroundings

Another crucial aspect of keeping your money secure is to be mindful of your surroundings. When in crowded areas, such as Times Square or Grand Central Station, be aware of who is around you and keep your wallet close to your body. Avoid carrying your wallet in your back pocket, as it can easily be pickpocketed. Instead, carry your wallet in a front pocket or a crossbody bag that is worn across your chest.

Use Caution When Using ATMs or Credit Cards

It’s also essential to be cautious when using ATMs or making purchases with your credit card. When using an ATM, select one that is located in a well-lit area and is easily visible from the street. Before inserting your card, check the machine for any skimming devices or cameras that may be used to steal your information. When making purchases, only use your credit card at reputable establishments and avoid giving your card to anyone who may seem suspicious.

Keep a Close Eye on Your Wallet and Money

In addition to being mindful of your surroundings, it’s also important to keep a close eye on your wallet and money. This means regularly checking your wallet to ensure that all of your money and cards are still present. If you notice anything missing, report it immediately to the authorities and your bank.

Consider Using Alternative Forms of Payment

Finally, consider using alternative forms of payment when possible. Mobile payment apps, such as Apple Pay or Google Wallet, allow you to make purchases without having to carry cash or a credit card. Additionally, prepaid debit cards can be used for purchases and can be easily replaced if lost or stolen.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while New York City can be a thrilling and exciting place to visit, it’s important to take precautions to keep your money and wallet secure. By choosing a small and secure wallet, being mindful of your surroundings, checking your wallet regularly, and using alternative forms of payment, you can enjoy all that the city has to offer without worrying about theft or loss. Stay safe, and have a great time in the Big Apple!

