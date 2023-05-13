Should you clasp your hands in a plank? : The Debate on Clasping Your Hands in a Plank: What Science Says

The Benefits and Mechanics of the Plank Exercise

The plank exercise is one of the most popular exercises for strengthening the core muscles. It requires a person to hold their body in a straight line, supported only by their hands and toes. The exercise is simple, but it can be challenging to maintain the correct form for an extended period.

The mechanics of the plank exercise are essential to understand to perform the exercise correctly. The plank requires a person to engage their core muscles, including the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, and obliques. These muscles work together to stabilize the spine and keep the body in a straight line.

In addition to the core muscles, the plank also engages the muscles in the upper body, including the shoulders, chest, and arms. These muscles help to support the weight of the body and maintain the correct form during the exercise.

The Debate on Clasping Your Hands in a Plank

One of the debates surrounding the plank is whether or not a person should clasp their hands together during the exercise. Some people argue that clasping the hands adds extra support, making the plank easier to hold. Others believe that clasping the hands makes the exercise harder, as it engages more muscles in the upper body.

Research suggests that clasping the hands in a plank may not necessarily make the exercise easier. A study published in the Journal of Sports Science and Medicine found that clasping the hands together during a plank did not significantly reduce the amount of muscle activation in the upper body. In fact, the study found that clasping the hands increased the activation of the chest muscles, suggesting that it may actually make the exercise harder.

Another study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research found that clasping the hands in a plank increased the activation of the deltoid muscles in the shoulders. This increased activation could be beneficial for people looking to improve their upper body strength.

While the research suggests that clasping the hands in a plank may not necessarily make the exercise easier, it is important to note that it can change the mechanics of the exercise. When a person clasps their hands together, it creates a more stable base for the upper body, which can make it easier to maintain the correct form.

However, this stability can also lead to a lack of engagement in the muscles of the upper body. When the muscles in the upper body are not engaged, it can put more strain on the lower back, which can lead to injury.

Therefore, it is important to find a balance between stability and engagement when performing a plank. Clasping the hands together can be beneficial for some people, but it is important to ensure that the muscles in the upper body are still engaged and working to support the weight of the body.

Other Variations of the Plank Exercise

In addition to the debate on clasping your hands in a plank, there are other variations of the exercise that can be beneficial for targeting different muscle groups.

A side plank can target the oblique muscles, while a reverse plank can target the muscles in the lower back and glutes. It is important to mix up your plank routine to target different muscle groups and prevent boredom. However, it is also important to ensure that you are maintaining proper form and engaging the correct muscles during each variation of the exercise.

Conclusion

The plank exercise is an effective way to strengthen the core muscles and engage the muscles in the upper body. The debate on clasping your hands in a plank is not a clear-cut issue. While some people argue that it can make the exercise easier, research suggests that it may actually make it harder by increasing the activation of the muscles in the upper body.

Ultimately, the decision to clasp your hands in a plank should be based on personal preference and comfort. However, it is important to ensure that the muscles in the upper body are still engaged and working to support the weight of the body. By finding a balance between stability and engagement, you can get the most out of your plank exercise and target the muscles in your core and upper body effectively.

