Should you plank with feet together or apart? : The Great Plank Debate: Feet Together or Apart?

The Plank Exercise: Feet Together or Apart?

The plank exercise is one of the most popular exercises in the fitness world. It’s simple, effective, and requires no equipment. However, there is a great debate among fitness enthusiasts about the proper form of the plank. Should you do it with your feet together or apart? In this article, we will explore both sides of the argument and try to determine which one is best.

Feet Together:

The argument for doing the plank with your feet together is that it engages your core more effectively. When your feet are close together, your body has to work harder to maintain balance, which means your abs, obliques, and lower back muscles have to work harder. This extra effort can lead to better results in a shorter amount of time.

Another benefit of doing the plank with your feet together is that it can help improve your posture. When your feet are close together, it’s easier to maintain a straight line from your head to your heels. This can help prevent back pain and improve your overall posture.

One downside of doing the plank with your feet together is that it can be more difficult for beginners. When your feet are close together, it’s harder to maintain your balance, which can make the exercise feel more challenging. However, with practice, most people can master the plank with their feet together.

Feet Apart:

The argument for doing the plank with your feet apart is that it’s easier to maintain your balance, which can make the exercise feel less challenging. When your feet are wider apart, you have a wider base of support, which can make it easier to hold the plank for longer periods of time.

Another benefit of doing the plank with your feet apart is that it can help reduce the strain on your lower back. When your feet are wider apart, your hips are in a more neutral position, which can help reduce the pressure on your lower back muscles.

One downside of doing the plank with your feet apart is that it may not engage your core as effectively as doing it with your feet together. When your feet are wider apart, your body has a more stable base, which means your core muscles may not have to work as hard to maintain balance.

So, which one is best?

The answer to that question is that it depends on your fitness goals and your personal preference. If you’re looking to challenge your core and improve your posture, doing the plank with your feet together may be the best option for you. However, if you’re just starting out or you have lower back pain, doing the plank with your feet apart may be a better option.

Ultimately, the key to getting the most out of the plank is to focus on proper form and technique. Whether you’re doing it with your feet together or apart, make sure your body is in a straight line from your head to your heels, your elbows are directly under your shoulders, and your core is engaged.

In conclusion, the great plank debate will continue to rage on, but the truth is that both methods can be effective. It’s up to you to decide which one works best for your body and your fitness goals. The most important thing is to stay consistent and keep challenging yourself to improve your form and hold the plank for longer periods of time. With time and practice, you’ll be able to master this simple but effective exercise and reap the many benefits it offers.

