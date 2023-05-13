Should you tip for takeout pizza? : To Tip or Not to Tip: The Etiquette of Takeout Pizza

Rewrite:

Pizza is a universally loved dish, and it is no surprise that it is a popular choice for takeout. While ordering pizza to-go is incredibly convenient, it can be confusing to understand the etiquette surrounding tipping for takeout pizza. Do you tip the person who takes your order over the phone or at the counter? What about the person who prepares the pizza or the delivery driver? This article will delve into the etiquette of tipping for takeout pizza.

Firstly, it is essential to understand that tipping for takeout pizza is not mandatory. Unlike restaurants where tipping is expected, tipping for takeout is optional. However, tipping is a way to show appreciation for the service provided, and if you are happy with the service, it is a good idea to leave a tip.

When it comes to tipping for takeout pizza, there are a few different scenarios to consider. Let’s take a closer look at each one.

Ordering In-Person

If you are ordering pizza in-person at a pizza shop, it is customary to leave a tip for the person who takes your order at the counter. This is especially true if the person goes above and beyond to help you with your order or if they are particularly friendly and welcoming. A good rule of thumb is to tip 10% to 15% of the total bill.

Ordering Over the Phone

If you are ordering pizza over the phone, tipping can be a bit more complicated. Some people choose to tip the person who takes their order, while others do not. If you do decide to tip, a good amount is $2 to $5, depending on the size of your order.

However, keep in mind that the person taking your order over the phone may not be the same person who prepares your pizza or the delivery driver. So, if you are happy with the service you receive, you may want to consider tipping the driver separately.

Picking Up Your Pizza

If you are picking up your pizza, it is not necessary to tip the person who hands you your order unless they go out of their way to provide exceptional service. However, if you are picking up a large order or a catering order, it is a good idea to tip 10% to 15% of the total bill.

Delivery

When it comes to delivery, tipping is expected. Delivery drivers use their own vehicles and gas to bring you your pizza, so it is important to show your appreciation for their service. The standard tip for delivery is 15% to 20% of the total bill, but you may want to consider increasing the tip if the driver has to navigate difficult roads or weather conditions to get to your location.

If you are ordering pizza for a large group or a special event, it is a good idea to tip the driver a bit more as they will be handling a larger order and may need to make multiple trips to your location.

Conclusion

In conclusion, tipping for takeout pizza is not mandatory, but it is a way to show appreciation for the service provided. When it comes to tipping, it is important to consider the different scenarios, such as ordering in-person, over the phone, picking up your pizza, or delivery. Remember to tip the person who takes your order over the phone separately from the driver if they are not the same person. And, if you are happy with the service you receive, don’t be afraid to leave a little extra as a way to say thank you.

