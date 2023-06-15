Showcasing the Dark Mage Armor Costume

Dark Mage Armor Costume Showcase
Description
The Dark Mage Armor Costume is perfect for those who want to embrace their dark side. The costume comes with a long black cloak, a hooded robe, and a set of armored gauntlets. The cloak and robe are made of high-quality material, ensuring durability and comfort. The gauntlets are made of sturdy metal and fit snugly on the arms.
Features
- Long black cloak
- Hooded robe
- Armored gauntlets
- High-quality material
Price
The Dark Mage Armor Costume is priced at $149.99.
