“Shrewsbury Estate”: Take a Look Inside the $1.2M Shrewsbury Estate Located Just Steps Away from Dean Park

Magnificent Colonial Home in the Heart of Shrewsbury

Located in the heart of Shrewsbury, MA, this magnificent North facing Colonial home is one of the most expensive homes for sale in the area. Boasting an open floor plan, five bedrooms, four baths, and over 4,300 square feet of living space, this home offers plenty of room for a growing family.

Situated on a cul-de-sac road, this home offers a prime location that is just a short stroll away from Dean Park, one of the town’s premier parks. With its beautiful wooded trails, playgrounds, and sports fields, Dean Park is the perfect place for families to spend their weekends.

As you enter the home, you will be greeted by a spacious foyer that leads to a formal dining room, perfect for hosting intimate gatherings. The first floor also features a full bathroom and an office that can double as a bedroom for first-floor living. The living room, set aside for privacy, offers access to a screened three-season porch, where you can relax and enjoy the beautiful views of the backyard.

The second floor of the home features four to five bedrooms, including an au pair suite with laundry and a rear staircase that leads to the kitchen. The bathrooms have been spectacularly updated, and the flooring and kitchen have been recently renovated to give the home a modern, luxurious feel.

The backyard of the home is beautifully landscaped and offers plenty of space for outdoor activities. There is a new patio where you can host summer barbecues, and a flat backyard that is perfect for children to play in.

One of the unique features of this home is that it comes with its own propane tank, which means that you are not limited to one fuel company. This gives homeowners the freedom to choose the fuel company that offers the best rates and services.

If you are looking for a home that offers both space and comfort, this magnificent Colonial home in the heart of Shrewsbury is the perfect choice. Its prime location, spacious design, and luxurious upgrades make it one of the most sought-after homes in the area.

In conclusion, this five-bedroom estate is a dream home for anyone looking for luxury, comfort, and space. With its prime location, beautiful backyard, and luxurious upgrades, it is sure to impress even the most discerning homebuyers. So, if you are in the market for a new home in Shrewsbury, be sure to check out this magnificent Colonial home before it’s too late!

Source Link :See Inside: $1.2M Shrewsbury Estate Steps To Dean Park/

