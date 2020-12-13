Shri Govindacharya Death -Dead – Obituary : Sanskrit Scholar Shri Bannanje Govindacharya has Died .

By | December 13, 2020
Shri Govindacharya Death -Dead – Obituary : Sanskrit Scholar Shri Bannanje Govindacharya has Died .

Sanskrit Scholar Shri Bannanje Govindacharya has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Adarsh Hegde @adarshahgd Renowned Kannada, Sanskrit Scholar Shri Bannanje Govindacharya is no more. He was a great scholar in Madhwa Siddanta… Its a Loss to entire Sanatana Dharma. Om Shanti.

