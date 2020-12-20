Shri MG Vaidya Ji Death -Dead – Obituary : RSS ideologue, prolific writer, eminent scholar Shri MG Vaidya Ji has Died .
RSS ideologue, prolific writer, eminent scholar Shri MG Vaidya Ji. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Anguished by the demise of senior RSS ideologue, prolific writer, eminent scholar Shri MG Vaidya Ji. He contributed immensely to the growth of Sangh. May his soul attain sadgati. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/bYTHm1WiaG
— B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) December 20, 2020
B.S. Yediyurappa @BSYBJP Anguished by the demise of senior RSS ideologue, prolific writer, eminent scholar Shri MG Vaidya Ji. He contributed immensely to the growth of Sangh. May his soul attain sadgati. My deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.