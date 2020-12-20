Shri Nabam Takey Death -Dead – Obituary : Shri Nabam Takey, father of former Chief Minister and Hon’ble MLA Shri @NabamtukiAP ji has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
0 Comment

Shri Nabam Takey Death -Dead – Obituary : Shri Nabam Takey, father of former Chief Minister and Hon’ble MLA Shri @NabamtukiAP ji has Died .

Shri Nabam Takey, father of former Chief Minister and Hon’ble MLA Shri @NabamtukiAP ji has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Pranav @iPranavG Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Shri Nabam Takey, father of former Chief Minister and Hon’ble MLA Shri @NabamtukiAP ji My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May his departed soul Rest In Peace.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.