Shri Nabam Takey Death -Dead – Obituary : Shri Nabam Takey, father of former Chief Minister and Hon’ble MLA Shri @NabamtukiAP ji has Died .
Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Shri Nabam Takey, father of former Chief Minister and Hon'ble MLA Shri @NabamtukiAP ji
My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May his departed soul Rest In Peace.
— Pranav (@iPranavG) December 20, 2020
