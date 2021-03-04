Shri Sukumar Hansda Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : WB Assembly Dy Speaker & Jhargram MLA Shri Sukumar Hansda has Died .

RT @MamataOfficial: Deeply grieved to hear about the passing away of WB Assembly Dy Speaker & Jhargram MLA Shri Sukumar Hansda. He was also serving as AITC State Vice President. His relentless service for people shall always be remembered. My condolences to his family & followers.Read More

