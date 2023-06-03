Shrikhand Recipe Homemade Vidhi: Easy Homemade Shrikhand Recipe: How to Make Shrikhand at Home #spicysfoodie

Shrikhand Recipe: An Easy Homemade Dessert

Shrikhand is a popular dessert in India, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat. It is a creamy, sweet, and tangy dessert made from strained yogurt, sugar, and flavored with cardamom powder and saffron. Shrikhand is usually served chilled and is a perfect dessert to serve after a spicy meal. In this article, we will learn how to make Shrikhand at home with an easy recipe.

Ingredients

2 cups of plain yogurt

1/2 cup of powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon of cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron

2 tablespoons of warm milk

Chopped nuts for garnish (optional)

Directions

Take two cups of plain yogurt in a muslin cloth or cheesecloth and tie it tightly. Hang the cloth for 4-5 hours to drain the excess water from the yogurt. Alternatively, you can also use Greek yogurt or hung curd. After 4-5 hours, the yogurt will be thick and creamy. Transfer it to a bowl. Add 1/2 cup of powdered sugar to the yogurt and mix well until the sugar dissolves completely. Add 1/4 teaspoon of cardamom powder to the mixture and mix well. In a small bowl, take a pinch of saffron and add 2 tablespoons of warm milk to it. Mix well and let it sit for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes, add the saffron milk to the shrikhand mixture and mix well. The saffron milk will give a nice golden color and flavor to the shrikhand. Transfer the shrikhand to a serving bowl and garnish it with chopped nuts (optional). Refrigerate the shrikhand for at least 1-2 hours before serving. Shrikhand is ready to serve. Enjoy it chilled as a dessert after a spicy meal.

Tips

Make sure to use full-fat yogurt for making shrikhand. Low-fat or non-fat yogurt will not give the desired texture and flavor to the shrikhand.

If you do not have muslin cloth or cheesecloth, you can use a coffee filter or paper towel to strain the yogurt.

You can also add different flavors to the shrikhand such as mango, strawberry, or chocolate.

If you do not have saffron, you can use food color to give a nice yellow color to the shrikhand.

Conclusion

Shrikhand is a delicious and easy dessert to make at home. It requires only a few ingredients and can be prepared in a short time. It is a perfect dessert to serve on special occasions or festivals. So, next time when you want to make a dessert that is easy, creamy, and delicious, try making shrikhand at home and impress your guests with your culinary skills.

