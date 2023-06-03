Shrikhand Recipe Homemade Vidhi: Easy Homemade Shrikhand Recipe: How to Make Shrikhand at Home #spicysfoodie

Shrikhand Recipe: An Easy Homemade Dessert
Shrikhand is a popular dessert in India, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat. It is a creamy, sweet, and tangy dessert made from strained yogurt, sugar, and flavored with cardamom powder and saffron. Shrikhand is usually served chilled and is a perfect dessert to serve after a spicy meal. In this article, we will learn how to make Shrikhand at home with an easy recipe.
Ingredients
- 2 cups of plain yogurt
- 1/2 cup of powdered sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon of cardamom powder
- A pinch of saffron
- 2 tablespoons of warm milk
- Chopped nuts for garnish (optional)
Directions
- Take two cups of plain yogurt in a muslin cloth or cheesecloth and tie it tightly. Hang the cloth for 4-5 hours to drain the excess water from the yogurt. Alternatively, you can also use Greek yogurt or hung curd.
- After 4-5 hours, the yogurt will be thick and creamy. Transfer it to a bowl.
- Add 1/2 cup of powdered sugar to the yogurt and mix well until the sugar dissolves completely.
- Add 1/4 teaspoon of cardamom powder to the mixture and mix well.
- In a small bowl, take a pinch of saffron and add 2 tablespoons of warm milk to it. Mix well and let it sit for 5 minutes.
- After 5 minutes, add the saffron milk to the shrikhand mixture and mix well. The saffron milk will give a nice golden color and flavor to the shrikhand.
- Transfer the shrikhand to a serving bowl and garnish it with chopped nuts (optional).
- Refrigerate the shrikhand for at least 1-2 hours before serving.
- Shrikhand is ready to serve. Enjoy it chilled as a dessert after a spicy meal.
Tips
- Make sure to use full-fat yogurt for making shrikhand. Low-fat or non-fat yogurt will not give the desired texture and flavor to the shrikhand.
- If you do not have muslin cloth or cheesecloth, you can use a coffee filter or paper towel to strain the yogurt.
- You can also add different flavors to the shrikhand such as mango, strawberry, or chocolate.
- If you do not have saffron, you can use food color to give a nice yellow color to the shrikhand.
Conclusion
Shrikhand is a delicious and easy dessert to make at home. It requires only a few ingredients and can be prepared in a short time. It is a perfect dessert to serve on special occasions or festivals. So, next time when you want to make a dessert that is easy, creamy, and delicious, try making shrikhand at home and impress your guests with your culinary skills.
