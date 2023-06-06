“shrimp cocktail recipe”: Perfect Cocktail Sauce for Shrimp Prawn Cocktail – A Delicious Recipe

Prawn Cocktail Recipe | Shrimp Prawn Cocktail with the Perfect Cocktail Sauce

Prawn Cocktail, also known as Shrimp Prawn Cocktail, is a classic appetizer that has been enjoyed for decades. It is a simple yet delicious dish that consists of cooked prawns or shrimp, served with a tangy and creamy cocktail sauce. In this article, we will share with you a simple and easy-to-follow recipe for making a perfect Prawn Cocktail at home.

Ingredients:

500g cooked prawns or shrimp

1 iceberg lettuce

1 small red onion

1 lemon

Fresh parsley

For the Cocktail Sauce:

3 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tbsp ketchup

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp horseradish sauce

A pinch of salt

A pinch of black pepper

Instructions:

Start by preparing the cocktail sauce. In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and horseradish sauce until well combined. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate until needed. Next, prepare the prawns or shrimp. If using raw prawns or shrimp, boil them in salted water for 3-4 minutes until they turn pink and opaque. Drain and let them cool. If using cooked prawns or shrimp, skip this step. Wash and shred the iceberg lettuce into small pieces. Peel and thinly slice the red onion. Arrange the lettuce leaves in a serving dish. Top with the cooked prawns or shrimp. Squeeze the lemon juice over the prawns or shrimp. Drizzle the cocktail sauce over the prawns or shrimp. Garnish with fresh parsley and sliced red onion. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Tips:

To make the cocktail sauce spicier, add more horseradish sauce or a dash of Tabasco sauce.

If you don’t have horseradish sauce, you can use grated horseradish or wasabi paste instead.

To save time, you can use store-bought cocktail sauce instead of making it from scratch.

For a healthier option, you can use Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise in the cocktail sauce.

You can also add other ingredients to the Prawn Cocktail, such as avocado, cherry tomatoes, or cucumber.

Conclusion:

Prawn Cocktail is a classic appetizer that is perfect for any occasion. It is easy to make and always a crowd-pleaser. With this simple recipe, you can make a delicious Prawn Cocktail at home in no time. Serve it as an appetizer or a light meal, and enjoy the tangy and creamy flavors of the cocktail sauce with the succulent prawns or shrimp. Try it out today and impress your guests with this classic dish.

Seafood appetizers Sauce recipes Party food Cold appetizers Classic dishes