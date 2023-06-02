“Shrimp DeJonghe recipe”: On 80th anniversary, Del-Bar reveals Shrimp DeJonghe recipe to public

The Del-Bar Supper Club: Celebrating 80 Years of Delicious Dining

The Del-Bar Supper Club in the Wisconsin Dells has been a favorite dining destination for locals and visitors alike since it first opened its doors in 1943. Known for its classic supper club atmosphere, top-notch service, and delicious menu offerings, the Del-Bar has become a beloved institution in the area. This year, the restaurant is celebrating its 80th birthday, and to mark the occasion, the Del-Bar is pulling back the curtain and sharing the recipe for one of its most famous dishes: the Del-Bar Steak.

The Del-Bar Steak: A Wisconsin Delicacy

The Del-Bar Steak is a true Wisconsin classic. Made from a center-cut sirloin, the steak is grilled to perfection and served with a side of Del-Bar’s famous hash browns. The dish has been a staple on the Del-Bar menu for decades, and it’s easy to see why. The combination of juicy, perfectly cooked steak and crispy, golden hash browns is a match made in heaven.

But what makes the Del-Bar Steak so special? According to the restaurant’s owners, it’s all in the preparation. The steak is marinated in a special blend of spices and seasonings for several hours before it’s cooked, allowing the flavors to fully infuse the meat. The hash browns, too, are no ordinary side dish. Made from scratch with fresh potatoes, they’re fried to crispy perfection and seasoned with just the right amount of salt and pepper.

Celebrating 80 Years of Delicious Dining

The Del-Bar Supper Club has come a long way since it first opened its doors in 1943. Originally owned by two brothers, the restaurant has been passed down through the generations and is now run by the third generation of the family. Despite the passing of time, however, the Del-Bar has stayed true to its roots. The classic supper club atmosphere, complete with cozy booths and a warm, welcoming ambiance, has remained a constant throughout the years.

Of course, the menu has evolved over time, too. While the Del-Bar Steak has remained a staple, the restaurant also offers a wide variety of other dishes, from seafood to pasta to vegetarian options. But no matter what you order, you can be sure that it will be made with the same care and attention to detail that has made the Del-Bar a Wisconsin icon.

A Recipe to Try at Home

For those who can’t make it to the Del-Bar in person, the restaurant is sharing the recipe for its famous Del-Bar Steak. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

1 center-cut sirloin steak

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cups frozen shredded hash browns

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, garlic, onion powder, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Place the steak in a large resealable plastic bag and pour the marinade over it. Seal the bag and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or overnight. Remove the steak from the marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Preheat a grill or grill pan to high heat. Brush the steak with vegetable oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the steak for 4-5 minutes per side, or until cooked to your liking. While the steak is cooking, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the hash browns and cook, stirring occasionally, for 8-10 minutes, or until golden brown. Season the hash browns with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the steak with the hash browns on the side.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of the Del-Bar Supper Club or you’re just discovering it for the first time, there’s no denying that this Wisconsin institution has earned its place in the hearts and stomachs of diners everywhere. Here’s to 80 more years of delicious dining!

News Source : Channel3000.com

Source Link :The Del-Bar shares Shrimp DeJonghe recipe with public on 80th anniversary/