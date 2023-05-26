Shrimp Pasta Recipe: Shrimp Pasta Recipe by Big Weather

Delicious Shrimp Pasta: The Perfect Summer Dish

Summer is here and the last thing you want to do is turn on the oven and heat up your kitchen. But that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice delicious meals. Stovetop dishes are the way to go, and this shrimp pasta recipe is perfect for those warm summer nights.

The recipe is simple and easy to follow. It was sent in by a viewer and looks like your typical spaghetti dish, but I assure you, it’s anything but. The combination of roasted red peppers, cream, and paprika makes for a deliciously creamy sauce that complements the shrimp perfectly.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients:

1 pound medium shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails removed, and thawed

2 teaspoons lemon zest

3 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 box of linguine

2 16oz jars of roasted red peppers, drained

1/2 cup of heavy cream

2 tablespoons of butter

4 cloves of finely chopped garlic

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1/2 cup of white wine

Crumbled feta cheese

Preparation:

In a bowl, combine the shrimp, lemon zest, 1 teaspoon of paprika, and 1 teaspoon of salt. Mix and put in the refrigerator until ready to use. In a large pot of boiling water, cook the pasta until it’s 2 minutes from done. Drain. In a blender, place the roasted red peppers, cream, and 2 teaspoons of paprika. Blend until smooth. In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the garlic and onion powder and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the white wine and stir. Cook for 2 minutes more. Add the pepper puree and bring to a simmer. Add the shrimp and cook for an additional 3 minutes. Add the drained pasta to the pepper mix and stir it all together. Serve with some crumbled feta on top.

This dish is so good that even those who are not seafood fans will enjoy it. My daughter, who usually doesn’t like shrimp, loved it and suggested that you could make it without shrimp, and it would still be delicious. You can also change it up and add chopped onions instead of onion powder or use some smoked paprika. The possibilities are endless.

This shrimp pasta is a quick and easy meal that’s perfect for those busy summer nights. It’s also a great dish to serve to guests, and they’ll be impressed with how delicious it is.

So, the next time you’re looking for a quick and easy meal that’s perfect for summer, give this shrimp pasta recipe a try. You won’t be disappointed. Enjoy!

News Source : ABC11 Raleigh-Durham

Source Link :Big Weather’s Big Recipe: Shrimp Pasta/