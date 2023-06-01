“Shriners Children’s Hawaii”: Discover a Generous Patient Who is Supporting Hawaii’s Children through Shriners Children’s Hawaii

Former Shriners Children’s Hawaii Patient Shares Care Experiences

Shriners Children’s Hawaii is celebrating its centennial by bringing back one of its former patients, Jan Moore, to talk about her care experiences at its old Honolulu hospital. Moore, who received great care for her limb discrepancy, is now a professor and academic diversity officer at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and is giving back to the community through research and outreach work on the long-term effects of hearing loss in farmers.

Jan Moore’s Experience at Shriners Children’s Hawaii

Jan Moore was born with proximal femoral focal deficiency, which means that the upper part of her femur was missing, making one leg shorter than the other. She received care at Shriners Hospital in Shreveport, which was the first Shriners hospital. By the time she was 9 years old, her dad was stationed at Fort Shafter, and she had multiple surgeries at the second Shriners hospital in Honolulu.

Moore has a lot of fond memories during her time at Shriners Children’s Hawaii, from its staff, which inspired her to give back to the community. When you have a disability and you receive such great care, you want to give back because you are more empathetic. It is meaningful to her to be able to give of herself and motivate others to change people’s lives and help them succeed.

Moore’s Contributions to the Community

Moore became a professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and started working with kids with surgically implanted prosthetics to address their congenital deafness. She also provided speech therapy services at little to no cost thanks to generous donors like the Scottish Rite Foundation. Then she started doing outreach work with farmers and ranchers in her community, testing them to see how noises impact their cognitive functions. Part of her passion is to understand and increase awareness of the long-term effects of hearing loss to prevent cognitive decline and chronic disease so people can age well.

