Shruti Haasan Biography: The Life and Career of Shruti Haasan: Family, Education, Debut Film, Husband, Facts, Net Worth, and Biography

Shruti Haasan is a well-known Indian actress, singer, and musician. She was born on January 28, 1986, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She is the daughter of famous actor Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur. Shruti has a younger sister, Akshara Haasan, who is also an actress.

Family Background

Shruti Haasan comes from a family that has a strong connection with the Indian film industry. Her father, Kamal Haasan, is a veteran actor, director, and producer in the Indian film industry. Her mother, Sarika Thakur, is a well-known actress who has worked in Hindi and Malayalam films. Her sister, Akshara Haasan, is also an actress who has worked in Hindi and Tamil films.

Husband

Shruti Haasan is not married yet. She was in a relationship with actor Siddharth Narayan for a couple of years. Later, she dated actor Michael Corsale for a few years, but the couple broke up in 2019.

Age

Shruti Haasan was born on January 28, 1986, and she is currently 35 years old.

Career

Shruti Haasan made her acting debut in 2009 with the Hindi film “Luck.” She then went on to work in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. Some of her popular films include “Gabbar Singh,” “Race Gurram,” “Welcome Back,” “Puli,” “Si3,” “Behen Hogi Teri,” and “Krishna and His Leela.”

Apart from acting, Shruti Haasan is also a trained musician. She has performed in several concerts and has also sung in films. Some of her popular songs include “Junction Lo” from the film “Aagadu” and “Alvida” from the film “D-Day.”

Debut Film

Shruti Haasan made her acting debut in 2009 with the Hindi film “Luck.” The film was directed by Soham Shah and produced by Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd. The film starred Imran Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.

Education

Shruti Haasan completed her schooling from Abacus Montessori School in Chennai. She then went on to study psychology at St. Andrew’s College in Mumbai but dropped out after her first year to pursue a career in acting.

Facts

Shruti Haasan is a trained musician and has learned several musical instruments, including the piano, guitar, and keyboard.

She has won several awards for her acting, including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut (South) for the film “Anaganaga O Dheerudu” and the SIIMA Award for Best Actress (Telugu) for the film “Race Gurram.”

Shruti Haasan is a philanthropist and supports several charitable causes. She has also been associated with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and has spoken out against animal cruelty.

She has also worked as a playback singer in several films and has sung in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

In addition to acting and singing, Shruti Haasan is also a fashion icon. She has been featured in several fashion magazines and has walked the ramp for several fashion designers.

Net Worth

Shruti Haasan’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million. She earns a significant portion of her income from acting, singing, and brand endorsements.

Biography

Name: Shruti Haasan

Date of Birth: January 28, 1986

Age: 35 years

Birthplace: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Parents: Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur

Sibling: Akshara Haasan

Debut Film: Luck (2009)

Education: Abacus Montessori School, St. Andrew’s College (dropout)

Profession: Actress, Singer, Musician

Net Worth: $6 million

