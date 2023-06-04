“Shruti Haasan net worth”: A Comprehensive Look into Shruti Haasan’s Lifestyle, Career, Home, Family, Earnings, Net Worth, and Car Collection

Shruti Haasan is a famous Indian actress, singer, and composer. She was born on January 28, 1986, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She is the daughter of famous actor Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, who is an actress. Shruti Haasan has a younger sister named Akshara Haasan, who is also an actress.

Early Life and Education

Shruti Haasan was born and raised in Chennai. She completed her schooling from Lady Andal Venkatasubba Rao Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai. After finishing school, she pursued her higher education at St. Andrew’s College in Mumbai. She studied psychology at the college and completed her degree.

Career

Shruti Haasan started her career in the film industry in 2009 with the Bollywood film “Luck.” Her performance in the film was appreciated by the audience, and she was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. After that, she appeared in several other Bollywood films, including “Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji,” “Ramaiya Vastavaiya,” and “Gabbar Is Back.”

Apart from Bollywood, Shruti Haasan has also worked in the South Indian film industry. She has acted in several Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada movies. Some of her popular movies in the South include “Anaganaga O Dheerudu,” “3,” “Puli,” and “Katamarayudu.”

In addition to acting, Shruti Haasan is also a skilled singer and composer. She has sung several songs in movies and has also released her music albums. She has collaborated with various artists and has also performed in live concerts.

House and Family

Shruti Haasan comes from a famous film family. Her father, Kamal Haasan, is a well-known actor, director, producer, and screenwriter. Her mother, Sarika Thakur, is also an actress. Her younger sister, Akshara Haasan, is also an actress.

Shruti Haasan lives in a luxurious house in Mumbai. The house is located in one of the posh localities of the city and is equipped with all modern amenities.

Income and Net Worth

Shruti Haasan is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Indian film industry. She charges around Rs. 1-2 crore per movie. Apart from acting, she also earns a significant amount of money through music concerts and album sales.

As of 2021, Shruti Haasan’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million. She has also invested in various businesses and has endorsed several brands, which adds to her income.

Car Collection

Shruti Haasan is a car enthusiast and has a collection of luxury cars. She owns a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which is one of the most luxurious cars in the world. She also owns a BMW 7 Series, which is known for its performance and comfort. In addition to these, she also owns a Range Rover Evoque, which is a stylish SUV.

Conclusion

Shruti Haasan is a multi-talented personality who has made a name for herself in the Indian film industry. She is a successful actress, singer, and composer. Her luxurious lifestyle, including her house and car collection, is a testament to her success. With her talent and hard work, she has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the country.

