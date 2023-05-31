“Shrutika Arjun Family Biography”: A Comprehensive Insight into the Life of Shrutika Arjun: Her Family, Husband, Son, Thengai Srinivasan, Granddaughter Shruthika, and Cooking Skills

Introduction

Shrutika Arjun is a well-known Indian actress and producer who has worked in the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada film industries. She was born and brought up in Chennai and started her acting career in the early 1980s. Over the years, she has acted in several popular movies and has also produced a few films. In this article, we will take a look at the biography of Shrutika Arjun, her family, husband, son, Thengai Srinivasan, and granddaughter Shruthika Cook.

Early Life and Career

Shrutika Arjun was born on October 10, 1964, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She completed her schooling and college education in Chennai. She started her acting career in the early 1980s and made her debut in the Tamil film industry with the movie “Mouna Geethangal” in 1981. She went on to act in several popular movies in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

Some of her notable performances include her roles in movies like “Ninaithale Inikkum,” “Thiruppam,” “Mella Thirandhathu Kadhavu,” “Karnataka Suputra,” and “Rajathi Raja.” She also produced a few films like “Jai Hind,” “Sri Manjunatha,” and “Ninaithale Inikkum.”

Family and Personal Life

Shrutika Arjun was born into a Tamil family in Chennai. Her father’s name is Arjun Sarja, who is a popular actor, director, and producer in the South Indian film industry. Her mother’s name is Niveditha Arjun, who is a film producer. She has two siblings, a brother named Aakash and a sister named Anjana. Both of them are also actors in the film industry.

Shrutika Arjun is married to a businessman named Shiva Kumar. The couple has a son named Ayaan, who is also an actor. Shrutika and her family are known to be very private about their personal lives and do not often share details about their family life in the media.

Thengai Srinivasan

Thengai Srinivasan was a popular Tamil actor who worked in the film industry in the 1960s and 1970s. He was known for his comic roles and played supporting characters in many films. Thengai Srinivasan and Shrutika Arjun worked together in the movie “Karnataka Suputra,” which was released in 1988. The movie was directed by Renuka Sharma and produced by Shrutika Arjun. Thengai Srinivasan played a supporting role in the movie.

Granddaughter Shruthika Cook

Shruthika Cook is the granddaughter of Shrutika Arjun and the daughter of Ayaan Arjun. She is known for her passion for cooking and has been sharing her recipes and cooking tips on her social media channels. Shruthika Cook has a YouTube channel where she shares her cooking videos, and she also has a website where she sells her own line of spices and sauces.

Conclusion

Shrutika Arjun is a well-known actress and producer in the South Indian film industry. She has acted in several popular movies and has also produced a few films. She comes from a family of actors and producers, with her father, mother, brother, and sister all working in the film industry. Shrutika Arjun is married to a businessman and has a son named Ayaan, who is also an actor. Her granddaughter, Shruthika Cook, is known for her passion for cooking and has been sharing her recipes and cooking tips on social media.

Source Link :Who is Shrutika Arjun Biography Family Husband Son Thengai Srinivasan Granddaughter Shruthika Cook W/

Shrutika Arjun biography Thengai Srinivasan granddaughter Shruthika Cook W Shrutika Arjun family Shrutika Arjun husband Shrutika Arjun son