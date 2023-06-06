Shubhendu questions TMC’s involvement in train accident and phone tapping of officers







Kolkata: BJP Leader Shuvendu Adhikari Alleges TMC’s Involvement in Odisha Train Accident Conspiracy

TMC conspiracy theory Train accident investigation Phone tapping controversy Shubhendu’s allegations Political scandal news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Shuvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal and BJP leader, has made a sensational allegation against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with the Odisha Train Accident in Balasore, Odisha. According to Adhikari, the incident is a conspiracy of TMC. He questioned why TMC is so nervous since the accident occurred in another state. He also asked why they are afraid of a CBI investigation. Adhikari alleged that TMC tapped the phones of railway officials and leaked the conversation between them. He demanded that these facts should be investigated by the CBI. Adhikari threatened to approach the court if the investigation does not reveal the truth.Date of Publication: June 06, 2023Time of Publication: 07:54 IST