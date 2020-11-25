Shukri Abdi Death -Dead – Obituaries: Shukri Abdi has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 25, 2020
0 Comment

Shukri Abdi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

” LET IT BURN on Twitter: “This part of The Guardian’s recent article on Shukri Abdi pissed me off. The tutor really hasn’t deeped that a child has died. Child One didn’t smash a window or get into a silly fight. How are they to be rehabilitated if the authoritative figures in her life are saying this?? ”

