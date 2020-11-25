Shukri Abdi Death -Dead – Obituaries: Shukri Abdi has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Shukri Abdi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.
” LET IT BURN on Twitter: “This part of The Guardian’s recent article on Shukri Abdi pissed me off. The tutor really hasn’t deeped that a child has died. Child One didn’t smash a window or get into a silly fight. How are they to be rehabilitated if the authoritative figures in her life are saying this?? ”
This part of The Guardian’s recent article on Shukri Abdi pissed me off. The tutor really hasn’t deeped that a child has died. Child One didn’t smash a window or get into a silly fight. How are they to be rehabilitated if the authoritative figures in her life are saying this?? pic.twitter.com/ySsqmptKTD
— LET IT BURN (@haniimhome) November 25, 2020
Girl tells inquest she accidentally pushed Shukri Abdi into deeper water https://t.co/66KHgJ9ZrY
— The Guardian (@guardian) November 25, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.