Shwe Pyi Thar Death – Obituary : Tw // sensitive content, blood ; Shwe Pyi Thar, 17 yro boy was killed by Junta. He was a high school dropout who had to look a…

Tw // sensitive content, blood ; Shwe Pyi Thar, 17 yro boy was killed by Junta.

He was a high school dropout who had to look after his siblings since the death of his dad.

He was shot at the leg and died from blood loss.

Rest in Peace #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Mar14Coup



