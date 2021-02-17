Si Spencer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Si Spencer has Died .

Si Spencer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.

Everyone at 2000 AD is greatly saddened to hear that writer Si Spencer has passed away suddenly. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/2nPM8j8tKK

2000 AD Comics @2000AD Everyone at 2000 AD is greatly saddened to hear that writer Si Spencer has passed away suddenly. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

