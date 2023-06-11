Sibling Fatally Shot and Another Injured in Ashley Crossing Incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Saturday, police reported a shooting in a parking lot that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy and injury of his 19-year-old brother in Winston-Salem. The victim was identified as Trevon Mitchell, and his brother Nassia Winfrey suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. According to the initial investigation, the brothers left an apartment to meet someone in the parking lot when they were shot by an unknown person(s). The suspects fled the scene after the incident. It appears that Mitchell was the intended target. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

News Source : Karringtan Harris

Source Link :1 brother dead, another injured in Ashley Crossing shooting/