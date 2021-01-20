Sibusiso Moyo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo has Died .

Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, the army general who announced the November 2017 military coup that toppled Zimbabwe's long time leader, Robert Mugabe has died. Video credit @ZBCNewsonline pic.twitter.com/N8XHAnJAJc — NewsDay Zimbabwe (@NewsDayZimbabwe) January 20, 2021

