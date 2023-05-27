Sichuan Boiled Beef Recipe: Recipe for Sichuan-Style Boiled Beef | Shui Zhu Niu Rou

Sichuan Boiled Beef Recipe | Shui Zhu Niu Rou

Sichuan boiled beef, also known as Shui Zhu Niu Rou, is a popular dish from the Sichuan province in China. It is a spicy and savory dish that is loved by many people around the world. The beef is cooked in a spicy broth that is made with Sichuan peppercorns, chili flakes, garlic, and ginger. It is a great dish for cold days and it is also perfect for sharing with friends and family.

Ingredients

1 pound of beef brisket or flank steak

1 tablespoon of Sichuan peppercorns

1 tablespoon of chili flakes

4 cloves of garlic

1 inch of ginger

2 tablespoons of oil

2 cups of beef broth

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

2 tablespoons of Shaoxing wine

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 tablespoon of salt

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

1 tablespoon of water

1 bunch of scallions

1 cup of bean sprouts

1 cup of bok choy

Instructions

Prepare the beef by slicing it thinly and marinating it with soy sauce and Shaoxing wine for at least 30 minutes. Prepare the broth by adding the beef broth, Sichuan peppercorns, chili flakes, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, Shaoxing wine, sugar, and salt into a pot and bring it to a boil. Heat up a wok or a pan with oil and stir-fry the beef until it is browned. Add the beef into the broth and let it cook for about 10 minutes. In a small bowl, mix the cornstarch and water together and add it to the broth to thicken it. Add the scallions, bean sprouts, and bok choy into the broth and let it cook for another 5 minutes. Remove from heat and serve hot.

Tips

Make sure to slice the beef thinly so that it cooks quickly and evenly.

You can add more or less chili flakes depending on your desired level of spiciness.

If you can’t find Sichuan peppercorns, you can substitute it with black peppercorns.

You can also add other vegetables such as mushrooms, carrots, and celery.

Serve the dish with rice or noodles for a complete meal.

Conclusion

Sichuan boiled beef is a delicious and satisfying dish that is perfect for any occasion. It is easy to make and can be customized to your liking. The spicy and savory broth is what makes this dish so special and it is sure to warm you up on a cold day. Give this recipe a try and impress your friends and family with your culinary skills!

