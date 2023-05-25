“Sick leave benefits in Europe”: Which European countries offer the most extensive paid sick leave benefits for their employees?

Workers in France took sick leave in record numbers last year, with almost half of employees taking at least one day off work due to illness. This increase in absenteeism has been observed across all age groups, seniority levels and company sizes, with burnout being a significant factor behind long-term sick leave. While France relaxed its sick leave rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has since rolled back on these measures to reduce fraudulent claims. In comparison to other European countries, Germany spends the most on sick leave benefits, followed by the Netherlands and Sweden. However, the countries reporting the most absences from work are France, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Estonia and the Netherlands.

Interestingly, the countries with the highest expenditure on sickness and health benefits are not the ones where people take more time off work. For example, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Poland and Serbia report the least absences from work, despite spending less on sick leave and health benefits. It is worth noting that the EU’s average rate of absences from work is significantly higher for women than men, with work and family stressors being a significant factor behind this gender gap.

Luxembourg, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, France, Portugal, Latvia, Lithuania and Germany all have different rules and conditions surrounding eligibility for paid leave. In Luxembourg, companies are required to pay workers on sick leave their full salary for around three months, after which the health insurance body grants an extension for up to 78 weeks. In Estonia, workers can claim 70% of their reference wage from the second day of sick leave, with a maximum of 182 consecutive calendar days of paid sick leave. In Finland, workers can claim a sickness allowance nine working days after their illness begins, with up to 300 working days of paid leave available. In France, the daily allowance is typically 50% of a worker’s reference wage, with sick leave lasting up to three years. In the UK, workers are entitled to £109.40 per week from the fourth day of illness, with up to 28 weeks of paid leave available.

It is interesting to note that France and Portugal are very generous when it comes to the length of paid leave rather than the amount covered for each sick day. In contrast, Germany is not among the most generous when it comes to paid sick leave allowance, but rather average when compared to other EU countries. In the UK, sick pay may seem less generous when compared to the benefits offered by some EU countries. However, it is important to consider that eligibility for paid leave varies depending on the country, and some countries have conditional exceptions that allow an increase in the amount given as aid.

While some of the countries listed are above average in the EU’s index of GDP per capita, most of them feature among the top 30 happiest nations in the world. It is unclear whether generous paid leave allowances have a direct correlation with employee satisfaction and happiness. However, it is clear that the issue of sick leave and absenteeism is a complex one that requires careful consideration and evaluation of the different factors at play.

News Source : euronews

Source Link :Paid sick leave: Which countries in Europe have the most generous benefits for ill workers?/