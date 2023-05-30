“Sickle cell treatment cost analysis”: Highlighting Systemic Health Inequities Faced by Individuals with Sickle Cell Disease through an Analysis of Treatment Costs

Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease: A Cost-Effective and Equitable Treatment Strategy

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a genetic disorder that affects millions of people worldwide, predominantly those from sub-Saharan Africa and other parts of the world where malaria is or was common. Patients with SCD face substantial mortality risks and decreased quality of life for every year they live with the disease. While standard-of-care treatments exist, they do not provide a cure or lifelong remission. However, gene therapy treatment offers a potential solution to this problem by allowing for lifelong disease remission without the concomitant risks associated with allo-transplantation. Unfortunately, gene therapy is prohibitively expensive, and healthcare payers need to consider its cost-effectiveness and equity implications when making decisions about its adoption.

A new distributional cost-effectiveness analysis of gene therapy versus standard-of-care for SCD found that while gene therapy is cost-ineffective by conventional measures, it can be an equitable therapeutic strategy for persons living with SCD in the United States when equity, cost, and value of treatment are considered together. The study, conducted by researchers from Yale University School of Medicine, is the first quantitative consideration of health equity for patients with SCD regarding the decision between gene therapy and standard care and the first study of its kind in any rare disease. The analysis is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

The authors used claims data and other published sources to compare gene therapy versus standard-of-care in patients with SCD by using conventional cost-effectiveness and distributional cost-effectiveness measures. While conventional cost-effectiveness analysis does not capture the effects of treatments on disparities, distributional cost-effectiveness uses equity weights to incorporate these considerations. The authors found that the total quality-adjusted life years, or QALYs, for persons receiving gene therapy treatment for SCD would cost $2.8 million versus $1.2 million for persons receiving standard care.

According to the authors, the inequality aversion parameter would need to be 0.90 for the full SCD population for gene therapy to be preferred per distributional cost-effectiveness standards. This is right in line with benchmark values previously reported in the United States for inequality aversion (range: 0.5-3.0), with higher values representing a higher emphasis on reducing a particular health disparity. The authors argue that this finding highlights systemic health inequities faced by persons with SCD and underscores the need for healthcare payers to invest more in equity-enhancing technologies for conditions that disproportionately affect socially disadvantaged populations and are often underdiagnosed and poorly managed in such populations.

An accompanying editorial from the Centre for Health Economics, University of York; York, United Kingdom highlights that the results of this analysis do not provide a simple answer to how much U.S. healthcare payers should be willing to pay for increasing health equity, but it does provide quantitative information that can help facilitate transparent and consistent decision-making. The author argues that to help reduce health disparities, health care payers need to invest more in equity-enhancing technologies for conditions that disproportionately affect socially disadvantaged populations and are often underdiagnosed and poorly managed in such populations.

In conclusion, gene therapy offers a potential cure or lifelong remission for SCD patients, but its adoption requires careful consideration of cost-effectiveness and equity implications. The new distributional cost-effectiveness analysis of gene therapy versus standard-of-care for SCD provides quantitative information that highlights systemic health inequities faced by persons with SCD. The study underscores the need for healthcare payers to invest more in equity-enhancing technologies for conditions that disproportionately affect socially disadvantaged populations and are often underdiagnosed and poorly managed in such populations. As healthcare payers continue to grapple with the challenge of providing equitable and cost-effective care, this study provides important insights that can help guide decision-making.

