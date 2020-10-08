Sidney Deal a.k.a Yfn Jerz Arrested : Toddler Dies in Hot Car After Dad Refused to Let Cops Break Window
A 1-year-old girl in Las Vegas is dead after she was accidentally locked inside of a hot car and her father refused to break open the windows, according to authorities. People Magazine Reported.
27 year-old Sidney Deal who is facing charges in the death of his 1-year-old daughter posted bond this morning after his hearing. His mother and family insist that he was not negligent in any way and that he thought the air was on. “She was everything to him” his mother mentions during the press conference.
Dozens have gathered at 1719 H Street, where a nearly-2-year-old girl died while locked in a hot car yesterday.
Her dad, Sidney Deal, was arrested. But neighbors say police refused to break the car window until the girl was unresponsive.
Story: https://t.co/i1h6i8DvEN pic.twitter.com/bQZUy0v0W1
— Alexis Ford (@alexisdford) October 7, 2020
Behind every ain’t shit nigga is his ain’t shit mama defending his bullshit. Sidney Deal and his mama for example, ‘My son was not negligent the way he handled it,’ ma’am your son was negligent af!! He chose his car over his baby 😑
— Jojo 🤎 (@adifferentwrld_) October 8, 2020
