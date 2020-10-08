Sidney Deal a.k.a Yfn Jerz Arrested : Toddler Dies in Hot Car After Dad Refused to Let Cops Break Window

By | October 8, 2020
0 Comment

Sidney Deal a.k.a Yfn Jerz Arrested : Toddler Dies in Hot Car After Dad Refused to Let Cops Break Window

A 1-year-old girl in Las Vegas is dead after she was accidentally locked inside of a hot car and her father refused to break open the windows, according to authorities. People Magazine Reported.

27 year-old Sidney Deal who is facing charges in the death of his 1-year-old daughter posted bond this morning after his hearing. His mother and family insist that he was not negligent in any way and that he thought the air was on. “She was everything to him” his mother mentions during the press conference.

Toddler dies in hot car after dad refused to let cops break window

Sidney Deal : Toddler Dies in Hot Car After Dad Refused to Let Cops Break Window

A_Team wrote 
#Potfs4families:Sidney Deal staged locking his 2 year old daughter in a car to conceal he strangled her allegedly
The police is there to Serve and Protect they failed this baby by not opening the car or calling the Fire Department to open the car door if it was obvious that this child was in danger and it was an emergency why didn’t they act immediately any other time the police will go against anyone’s word even a parent if they feel there was a threat or danger to a child , I feel the police is equally responsible!!!
Link to the article
Like our Facebook page
Link to the full video

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.