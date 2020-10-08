Sidney Deal a.k.a Yfn Jerz Arrested : Toddler Dies in Hot Car After Dad Refused to Let Cops Break Window

A 1-year-old girl in Las Vegas is dead after she was accidentally locked inside of a hot car and her father refused to break open the windows, according to authorities. People Magazine Reported.

27 year-old Sidney Deal who is facing charges in the death of his 1-year-old daughter posted bond this morning after his hearing. His mother and family insist that he was not negligent in any way and that he thought the air was on. “She was everything to him” his mother mentions during the press conference.

#Potfs4families :Sidney Deal staged locking his 2 year old daughter in a car to conceal he strangled her allegedly The police is there to Serve and Protect they failed this baby by not opening the car or calling the Fire Department to open the car door if it was obvious that this child was in danger and it was an emergency why didn’t they act immediately any other time the police will go against anyone’s word even a parent if they feel there was a threat or danger to a child , I feel the police is equally responsible!!! Link to the article https://www.amor-ica.com/…/potfs4familiesfsther…/ Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/671287396234401/posts/3763555803674196/ Link to the full video https://youtu.be/y_w7svFFut0

Dozens have gathered at 1719 H Street, where a nearly-2-year-old girl died while locked in a hot car yesterday. Her dad, Sidney Deal, was arrested. But neighbors say police refused to break the car window until the girl was unresponsive. Story: https://t.co/i1h6i8DvEN pic.twitter.com/bQZUy0v0W1 — Alexis Ford (@alexisdford) October 7, 2020

Behind every ain’t shit nigga is his ain’t shit mama defending his bullshit. Sidney Deal and his mama for example, ‘My son was not negligent the way he handled it,’ ma’am your son was negligent af!! He chose his car over his baby 😑 — Jojo 🤎 (@adifferentwrld_) October 8, 2020