Seth R. Mahoney, suspect in son’s death : Sidney man arrested for son’s death

Sidney man charged with two counts of murder in son’s death

A press release from the Sidney Police Department Capt. Jerry Tangeman has revealed that a 21-year-old man, Seth R. Mahoney, has been charged with two counts of murder in relation to the death of his three-year-old son in Sidney. Mahoney was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail. The child was discovered deceased on Saturday, June 17, 2023, after Emergency Medical Services were summoned to 1023 N. Main Ave., Sidney, following reports of a child not breathing. Upon arrival, emergency treatment was administered, and the child was transported to Wilson Health Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed that the child had suffered multiple internal and external injuries, and detectives and investigators continue to gather evidence. The boy’s name has not been released by the police department, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sidney Police department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

Read Full story : Sidney man arrested for son’s death /

News Source : Sidney Daily News

Sidney man arrested Son’s death Criminal charges Legal proceedings Manslaughter case