Sidonie Uwimpuhwe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sidonie Uwimpuhwe has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Sidonie Uwimpuhwe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague, Sidonie Uwimpuhwe. Sidonie embodied CHAI’s values and spirit in a very pure way, and the world is a much poorer place without her. We invite everyone who knew and loved Sidonie to share messages here: https://t.co/Mj5lf7Wf9k pic.twitter.com/VLUZwvZxIH
— CHAI (@CHAI_health) February 3, 2021
CHAI @CHAI_health We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague, Sidonie Uwimpuhwe. Sidonie embodied CHAI’s values and spirit in a very pure way, and the world is a much poorer place without her. We invite everyone who knew and loved Sidonie to share messages here: http://bit.ly/36FoZ4P
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.