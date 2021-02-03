Sidonie Uwimpuhwe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sidonie Uwimpuhwe has Died .

Sidonie Uwimpuhwe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague, Sidonie Uwimpuhwe. Sidonie embodied CHAI’s values and spirit in a very pure way, and the world is a much poorer place without her. We invite everyone who knew and loved Sidonie to share messages here: https://t.co/Mj5lf7Wf9k pic.twitter.com/VLUZwvZxIH — CHAI (@CHAI_health) February 3, 2021

CHAI @CHAI_health We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague, Sidonie Uwimpuhwe. Sidonie embodied CHAI’s values and spirit in a very pure way, and the world is a much poorer place without her. We invite everyone who knew and loved Sidonie to share messages here: http://bit.ly/36FoZ4P

NOTICE.