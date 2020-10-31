Siem Zerezghi Death –Dead-Obituaries : Missing Bradford Teen Found Dead – Cause of Death Unknown.
Siem Zerezghi Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Cidalia Melo Dutra wrote
Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Siem. May he rest in peace.
Nadia Vee wrote
This is just awful, awful news. My condolences to Siem’s family and friends. There are absolutely no words to describe this tragedy…
Deborah Salmons wrote
It must be hard for all who helped in locating Siem.
It’s a tragedy for everyone. Many people today tried to hold back tears from the sad news.
I can’t image the magnitude of grief Siem’s family and friends may feel.
Let’s stand together and give the family space to process this sad news.
Andrea Silva wrote
My prayers for all who knew him . Let’s keep our children safe Bradford as we watch out for all children not just our own .
Marion Van Dyke wrote
My prayers to theOPP divers that found Siem. May you have comfort knowing you have given closure to the family and Thank you for such a difficult job that you had to do. Prayers to everyone involved. We are so sad at the outcome and pray for strength for the family in this difficult time.
Manon Morin-Schothuis wrote
My sincere condolences to his beautiful family. I would have loved to have met Siem here but I guess I will have to wait to meet him. May he rest in peace .
Jessica Mallia wrote
So heartbreaking to hear this news. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends 🙏
Thank you to all of the people involved in this search and this amazing community for doing everything possible to find Siem. Rest in peace
Juan Carlos Ulibarri wrote
Every pain is a lesson and every person who is gone to us is not a loss. is only a butterfly released from the cocoon in which we live and from their new space encourages us to live with the joy of their memory” our prayers and all our love is with all his family members.
