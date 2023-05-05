“Sienna Weir death” Today : 23-year-old Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir passes away

2022 Miss Universe finalist and fashion model Sienna Weir has passed away at the age of 23, just days after a tragic horse riding accident. Weir was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds in her native Australia on April 2 when her horse took a tumble, causing fatal injuries. She spent two days on life support at Westmead Hospital before passing away.

Weir was a burgeoning social media influencer and rising star in the modeling world. Her final Instagram posts were flooded with tributes from friends and fans who described her as someone who “lit up every room.” Her boyfriend Tom Bull added, “We loved with a love that was more than love.”

Weir had a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sydney University and was planning to move to the UK to pursue her career and spend time with her family. She was passionate about horse riding and described her horses as “cuddle monsters.” She often spoke about her love for English literature, particularly Gothic poetry. In an interview with Gold Coast Magazine, she said, “Although I’ve lived most of my life in the city, I have a deep and unmoving love for show jumping. My family aren’t quite sure where this passion came from, but I’ve been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can’t imagine my life without it.”

When asked by then-reigning Miss Universe Australia Daria Varlamova about her “essential qualities,” Weir said, “I would have to say being open to opportunities, sociability, dedication, being multi-faceted as an individual, and having integrity.”

Weir’s modeling agency, Scoop Management, posted a video tribute to her along with a photo of the smiling equestrian, captioned “Forever in our hearts.”

The news of Weir’s passing has shocked and saddened her fans, friends, and family. One friend wrote on social media, “Heaven has gained the most beautiful angel today. I’ll miss everything about you [Sienna], I love you.” Weir will be remembered as a talented and passionate young woman who had a bright future ahead of her in the modeling industry.

