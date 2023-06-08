Sierra Still’s GoFundMe Campaign – Kettering Home Shooting Claims Sierra Still’s Life on Tuesday

Sierra Still’s Gofundme

Sierra Still tragically passed away on Tuesday after being shot at a Kettering home. The loss of Sierra has left her family and friends devastated. To help her family with the costs of funeral arrangements and other expenses during this difficult time, we have created a Gofundme page.

Sierra was a kind and caring person who had a positive impact on everyone she met. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Any contribution you can make to this campaign will be greatly appreciated by Sierra’s family as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.

Thank you for your support during this difficult time.

