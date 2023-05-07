sign interpreter Today : Sign Language Interpreter for Gov. Beshear during COVID-19 Pandemic Passes Away

Death of Gov. Beshear’s COVID-19 Sign Language Interpreter

Virginia Moore, the sign language translator who accompanied Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear during many COVID-19 updates, has passed away. Governor Beshear announced her death on Sunday via Facebook but did not disclose the circumstances. Moore was known for being a “rock of stability and grace” during the pandemic and helped bring people together in challenging times, according to the governor. She announced in October 2020 that she had stage 1 uterine cancer and left daily pandemic briefings, but said a few weeks later that she was cancer-free after treatment.

Moore’s passing is mourned by many Kentuckians, and Governor Beshear expressed his sadness, saying that he would miss her greatly. He also used the phrase that ended many pandemic updates with her: “We will get through this. We will get through this together.”

