“Signs and symptoms”: WSOC TV – Indicators and Manifestations

Understanding the Signs and Symptoms of Dementia

Many people may be wondering about the signs and symptoms of dementia, a condition seen most often in older people. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, “Dementia is a general term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life.” While dementia is often associated with older people, it is not a normal part of aging. In this article, we will explore the different forms of dementia, their causes, diagnosis, and treatment options.

Forms of Dementia

Dementia has several forms, including Alzheimer’s, vascular, Lewy body, frontotemporal, Huntington’s, and mixed. Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, accounting for about 60-80% of all cases. Vascular dementia, on the other hand, is caused by reduced blood flow to the brain, while Lewy body dementia is characterized by abnormal protein deposits in the brain. Frontotemporal dementia affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which are responsible for personality, behavior, and language. Huntington’s disease is a rare genetic disorder that affects muscle coordination, while mixed dementia occurs when there are multiple types of dementia affecting a single person.

Signs and Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of dementia can be different from person to person, but they typically include problems remembering, communicating, and staying connected with normal activities or interests. People with dementia may have difficulty recalling things from short-term memory, keeping track of a purse or wallet, paying bills, planning and preparing meals, remembering appointments, or traveling from the neighborhood. They may also have difficulty telling the difference between reality or hallucinations or delusions. The symptoms of dementia are progressive, meaning they get worse over time. They start with the mildest stage or just begin to affect a person’s day-to-day activities, but can progress to the point when the person cannot care for or even feed themselves.

Causes and Diagnosis

Damage to the brain’s cells is the cause of dementia, and it is that damage that prevents the cells from communicating with each other. Different types of dementia are associated with different parts of the brain. Alzheimer’s affects the hippocampus, and memory loss is one of the earliest symptoms. There is no one test to diagnose dementia. A patient suspected of having the condition will undergo a review of their medical history, a physical exam, lab tests, and an examination of thinking, function, and behavior. Doctors will also look at family history and conduct brain scans. Some of the conditions overlap, so doctors diagnose dementia without a specific type. Patients must then see a specialist for a more concrete diagnosis.

Treatment and Care

There is no cure for most progressive dementia, but there are two drugs that are showing hope for patients with early Alzheimer’s. Others can slow the progression. There are also some non-drug therapies, such as cognitive stimulation therapy, that can help people with dementia maintain their mental function and quality of life. Caregiving is also an essential part of managing dementia. Caregivers should create a safe and supportive environment for people with dementia, provide emotional support, and help with daily activities.

In conclusion, dementia is a challenging condition that affects millions of people worldwide. While there is currently no cure for most forms of dementia, there are treatments and therapies that can help manage the symptoms and improve the quality of life for people with dementia and their caregivers. Understanding the signs and symptoms of dementia is the first step in seeking a diagnosis and getting the care and support that one needs.

