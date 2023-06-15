Sikh Activist Avtar Singh Khanda Passes Away

Avtar Singh Khanda, Sikh Advocate, Passes Away

Avtar Singh Khanda, a prominent Sikh campaigner, has passed away. His dedication to advocating for Sikh rights and his efforts to promote interfaith dialogue will be dearly missed. Khanda was a respected figure in the Sikh community and worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the struggles faced by Sikhs around the world.

His passing is a great loss for all those who knew him and worked alongside him. We offer our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Khanda’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he made in the world.

