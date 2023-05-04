“Sikh car accident” Today : Car crash in US claims lives of Sikh couple

Sikh Couple Killed in Car Accident in the US, Leaving Behind Two Orphaned Children

Parminder and Harpreet died at the scene while the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the report said. A Sikh couple was killed in a car accident in the US when a distracted driver hit the duo in a head-on collision, orphaning their two minor children.

Tragic Accident Leaves Two Children Orphaned

Last Friday, Parminder Singh Bajwa and his wife Harpreet Kaur Bajwa were on their way to pick up their children from a school bus stop when they were hit by a distracted driver in Kent, a suburb in Washington state, KOMO News channel reported. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, the distracted driver reached for his phone and suddenly crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting the couple. Parminder and Harpreet died at the scene, while the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Children Face Future Without Parents

The couple is survived by their two young children, an eight-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son, who now face a future without their parents. “Probably, at this point in time, are not even able to comprehend what has happened,” said Yashvinder Singh, a friend of their father’s.

Fundraiser Set Up for Orphaned Children

The Sikh Riders Motorcycle Group, of which Parminder was a part, set up a fundraiser for the couple’s two children. “We want to ensure that his children have the resources they need to thrive despite their loss,” the GoFundMe page said. It added that all funds would be used to ensure the children have access to the resources they need to thrive, “including educational opportunities that will help them achieve their dreams and build a better future for themselves”. “We know that their parents would have wanted nothing but the best for their children, and we are committed to making sure that they have the support and resources they need to succeed,” the fundraiser said.

The Sikh community and the world at large mourn the loss of Parminder and Harpreet, and our hearts go out to their children as they navigate a life without their parents. This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the dangers of distracted driving and the importance of staying focused on the road. Let us honor the memory of Parminder and Harpreet by driving safely and attentively.

