Sikligar Sikh Attacked by Police in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh

Sikligar Sikh victim of police brutality in Madhya Pradesh : Sikligar Sikh attacked by police: victim targeted in Madhya Pradesh

Sikligar Sikhs, who are concentrated in central India and the Deccan region, have been subjected to targeted violence in the past. The Quint has reported on this issue. In August 2020, a Sikligar Sikh was assaulted by police officers in Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh, and his turban was allegedly desecrated. In June of the same year, Sikligars in Khargone district were forced to leave their homes due to a police crackdown, according to reports. In 2018, police allegedly damaged houses belonging to Sikligars near Balsa in Parbhani, Maharashtra, the same district where the most recent incident occurred.

Sikligar Sikhs have their origins in the Marwar region of Rajasthan and were introduced to Sikhi through Guru Hargobind. They were initially blacksmiths and became specialists in manufacturing weapons out of iron, including swords and spears. Many of them settled in the Deccan region during Guru Gobind Singh’s time. However, they face significant stigma from the police, dominant communities, and the media. Local newspapers often stigmatize them by linking them to crime, and headlines like “Came to Repair Lock and Key, Sikligar Steals Gold and Silver Jewelry. You Should Beware Too” and “Sikligar Can Make a Country Made Pistol With Materials Worth Rs 800 Only” only exacerbate the problem. This stigmatization can lead to violent attacks on Sikligars based on suspicion of criminal activity, as was seen in the lynching in Parbhani.

Read Full story : Minor Sikh Boy Lynched on Suspicion of Theft in Maharashtra’s Parbhani, 2 Others Critical /

News Source : Aditya Menon

Parbhani lynching Sikh minority discrimination Hate crime in Maharashtra Police brutality against Sikhs Minority rights violation in India