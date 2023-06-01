silk press on natural hair: Achieving a Frizz-Free and Damage-Free Silk Press on Type 5G Natural Hair Using a Budget-Friendly Method and Trying Out a New 4 in 1 Blow Dryer.

How to Silk Press on Type 5G Natural Hair Cheap No Frizz No Damage + Testing New 4-in-1 Blow Dryer!

If you have Type 5G natural hair, you may be wondering what the best way to style your hair is. Silk pressing is a popular method that can leave your hair looking sleek and smooth. However, if you’re on a budget, you may not want to spend a lot of money on salon treatments. In this article, we’ll show you how to silk press your hair at home using affordable tools and products. Plus, we’ll introduce you to a new 4-in-1 blow dryer that can make the process even easier!

What is Silk Pressing?

Silk pressing is a method of straightening natural hair using a flat iron. The goal is to create a smooth, silky texture without causing damage or frizz. Silk pressing is often preferred over chemical relaxers because it is less damaging and allows you to maintain your natural texture.

Tools and Products You’ll Need:

Shampoo and conditioner

Detangling brush

Blow dryer

Heat protectant spray

Flat iron

Silk scarf or bonnet

Step 1: Wash and Condition Your Hair

Start by washing your hair with a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner. This will help to hydrate your hair and prepare it for styling. Use a detangling brush to remove any knots or tangles.

Step 2: Apply Heat Protectant Spray

Before blow-drying your hair, apply a heat protectant spray to prevent damage from the heat. Be sure to apply the spray evenly throughout your hair, focusing on the ends.

Step 3: Blow Dry Your Hair

Using a blow dryer, dry your hair until it is completely dry. Use a comb attachment to help straighten your hair as you dry it. Be sure to use a low or medium heat setting to avoid damaging your hair.

Step 4: Section Your Hair

Once your hair is dry, divide it into small sections using hair clips or bands. This will make it easier to flat iron your hair and ensure that you get all of your hair straight.

Step 5: Flat Iron Your Hair

Using a flat iron, straighten each section of your hair. Be sure to use a low to medium heat setting to avoid damaging your hair. Run the flat iron over each section of hair 2-3 times until it is straight and smooth.

Step 6: Wrap Your Hair

Once your hair is straightened, wrap it around your head and secure it with a silk scarf or bonnet. This will help to maintain your style and prevent frizz.

Testing New 4-in-1 Blow Dryer

If you’re looking for a quicker and easier way to silk press your hair, you may want to try the new 4-in-1 blow dryer. This tool combines a blow dryer, straightening brush, curling iron, and hot comb in one device. It can help you achieve a silk press in less time and with less effort.

To use the 4-in-1 blow dryer, start by washing and conditioning your hair as usual. Apply a heat protectant spray and use the tool on the lowest heat setting. You can use the straightening brush to smooth out your hair as you dry it. Once your hair is dry, you can use the hot comb to straighten any remaining kinks or curls.

The 4-in-1 blow dryer is a great tool for anyone who wants to save time and money on hair styling. It is also a good option for those who have trouble using a flat iron or who want to avoid using too much heat on their hair.

Conclusion

Silk pressing is a great way to achieve a sleek, smooth look for your Type 5G natural hair. With the right tools and products, you can achieve this look at home without spending a lot of money. If you’re looking for a quicker and easier way to silk press your hair, consider trying the new 4-in-1 blow dryer. With these tips and tools, you can achieve a beautiful silk press without damaging your hair or breaking the bank.

