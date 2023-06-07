Silvassa resident Kamlesh Kadam arrested for unknown crime in Virar, according to police sources

Kamlesh Kadam : Silvassa resident Kamlesh Kadam arrested from Virar as suspect by police

As per the police authorities, Kamlesh Kadam (44), a resident of Silvassa, was apprehended by the cops from Virar last week. A picture of him can be seen here: .

Read Full story : Mumbai: One arrested, search continues for bride who escaped with jewellery and cash worth Rs 4 lakh 3 days after wedding /

News Source : Mid-day

Mumbai arrest Bride absconding with jewellery Wedding theft Mumbai Search for missing bride Cash and jewellery theft Mumbai