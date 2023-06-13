Silvio Berlusconi: Biography, Age, Wife, Children, Obituary, Net Worth and Cause of Death

Silvio Berlusconi – A Biography

Silvio Berlusconi, one of Italy’s most controversial figures, passed away at the age of 84. He was a businessman, media mogul, and politician who served as the Prime Minister of Italy for three terms. Berlusconi was born on September 29, 1936, in Milan, Italy. He was married twice and had five children.

Berlusconi made his fortune in the media industry, owning several television channels and publishing companies. He entered politics in the early 1990s, founding the Forza Italia party and becoming Prime Minister for the first time in 1994. He was later re-elected in 2001 and 2008, but his political career was marred by numerous scandals and legal issues.

Despite his controversial reputation, Berlusconi was a popular figure in Italy, known for his charisma and colorful personality. He was also a philanthropist, and his net worth was estimated to be over $7 billion.

Berlusconi’s death was a loss for Italy, and his legacy will be remembered for years to come.

