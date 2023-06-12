Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian Prime Minister, passes away at 86 years old.

Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi passes away at 86

Italian media reports confirm that former Prime Minister of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi, has passed away at the age of 86. Berlusconi had a long career in politics and was a major figure in Italian politics for many years. He served as the Prime Minister of Italy for three terms, from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006, and 2008 to 2011. Berlusconi was known for his controversial statements and personal scandals, but he remained a popular figure in Italy throughout his political career. His passing marks the end of an era in Italian politics.

