Silvio Berlusconi, Former Italian Prime Minister, Passes Away at the Age of 86: Details on the Cause of Death and Funeral Arrangements

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Passes Away at 86

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy, has passed away at the age of 86. He was a prominent figure in Italian politics, having served as the country’s leader on three separate occasions.

The cause of Berlusconi’s death has not been officially announced, but he had been in poor health for some time. He had been hospitalized earlier this year for heart problems and had previously battled COVID-19.

Details regarding Berlusconi’s funeral have not yet been made public. However, it is expected that he will be given a state funeral, given his significant contributions to Italian politics.

Berlusconi was a controversial figure throughout his political career, with both supporters and detractors. He was known for his flamboyant personality and his business acumen, having founded and led the media conglomerate Mediaset.

Despite his controversial reputation, Berlusconi was a key figure in Italian politics for many years, and his passing marks the end of an era in Italian history.

