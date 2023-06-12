Silvio Berlusconi, Former Italian Prime Minister, Passes Away at the Age of 86

Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi passes away at the age of 86
Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy, has died at the age of 86. Berlusconi was a controversial figure in Italian politics, serving as Prime Minister three times between 1994 and 2011. He was known for his flamboyant style and personal scandals, including corruption charges and a conviction for tax fraud.
Berlusconi was a billionaire media tycoon before entering politics, and his ownership of a large portion of the Italian media was often criticized as a conflict of interest. Despite this, he remained a popular figure in Italian politics, particularly among conservative and right-wing voters.
Berlusconi’s health had been in decline in recent years, and he had been hospitalized several times for heart problems. He had also been diagnosed with COVID-19 in September 2020, but recovered after a brief hospitalization.
Berlusconi’s death marks the end of an era in Italian politics and media, and his legacy will be remembered both for his political accomplishments and his personal controversies.
- Silvio Berlusconi
- Former Italian Prime Minister
- Italian Politics
- Italian Government
- Italian Democracy